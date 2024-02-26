Teenager drives into home after reportedly losing control in a roundabout

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A 16-year-old boy was cited for “speeds too fast for conditions” and other violations after reportedly crashing into a home in Hurricane on Sunday, according to Hurricane City Police.

In a post on social media, police said the driver “had gone around the roundabout too fast and lost control and overcorrected causing the car to leave the roadway and hit the residence.”

A 16-year-old boy was cited for “speeds too fast for conditions” and other violations after reportedly crashing into a home in Hurricane on Feb. 25, 2024, according to Hurricane City Police. (Courtesy of Hurricane City Police)

According to police, officers responded just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, and found the car that had run into a house near a roundabout at 700 West and 100 North.

There were initial reports of the teenaged driver leaving the scene, but police confirmed that that was not the case. Officers later found the driver with the resident of the home.

“Neither the driver or occupants of the home were injured,” police said.

Officers said the car was a 1996 Ford Thunderbird, and the 16-year-old was cited for speed and “other non-moving violations.” Police said the driver was later released to a responsible adult.

There is no further information at this time.

