Teenager drowns in Casselberry, police say
A teenager has died following a drowning incident Saturday, Casselberry police said.
Police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at Crystal Bowl Circle.
Casselberry police were assisted by the Seminole County Fire Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
This is still an active investigation.
