Teenager drowns in Colorado River after being trapped under capsized inflatable raft

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. – A 14-year-old girl drowned on Tuesday night after falling from an inflatable raft that was being pulled on the Colorado River and getting trapped underneath it.

Officers were dispatched to the area at about 7:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Bullhead City Police Department.

Bullhead City police officials said witnesses reported seeing the victim riding on an inflatable raft that was being towed by motorized watercraft. Witnesses also reported seeing the teen being tossed off the tube and the raft capsizing.

Emergency crews responded to the Riverside Casino boat dock located on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. Here the teen was rescued from the water, as she was pinned underneath the capsized raft and the piling of the Laughlin Bridge.

The teenage girl from California was pulled out from the water and rushed to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City. According to officials, CPR was immediately performed on the victim, but she was later pronounced dead.

Florida: Florida deputies injured in car crash responding to false 911 call of a child drowning

What led to the drowning?

Officials believe that impairment or negligent operation were not factors in the accident. Moreover, the victim was wearing a life vest during the incident and the operator of the water vehicle was experienced.

The incident is under further investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department.

Washington: Newly engaged New York man presumed dead after kayak accident at national park

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teenage girl drowns in Colorado River after being trapped under raft