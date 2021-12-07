Teenager faces intoxication assault charge in accident that injured one person in Haltom City

An 18-year-old is in police custody after Haltom City police said he caused multiple car crashes, sending himself and one other person to the hospital, while suspected of driving drunk and fleeing police, according to a news release.

Police received a call around 5:30 p.m. Friday about a possible intoxicated driver who had struck two separate vehicles in hit-and-runs.

Tanner Dodson, 18, was taken to the hospital Friday evening and listed in serious condition after police said they attempted to make contact with him in a restaurant parking lot and he got into another accident while fleeing, according to the release.

The driver of the first vehicle struck by Dodson had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Haltom City Fire Department, according to the release.

Dodson was arrested after he was transported to the hospital and blood samples were taken based on evidence that he was intoxicated, according to police. Because of the severity and extent of his injuries, Dodson was released from custody but still faces charges of intoxication assault, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, police said.