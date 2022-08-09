A teenager is fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville.

At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, Commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.

Homicide detectives, crime scene personnel and the State’s Attorney’s office arrived on the scene to begin the investigation Wilcox describes as still in the early stages of development. Investigators are checking the hotel security video and several witnesses have been detained. Investigators are still waiting for a search warrant to investigate the victim’s room.

The victim has been identified but the investigators are not able to release the information.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Lt. Wilcox is urging anyone with inforamtion to contact JSO at the non emergency number or First Coast Crime Stoppers.



















