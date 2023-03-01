Teenager fatally shot near Lake Highlands High School, Dallas police say

Dallas police are looking for the person who fatally shot a teenager less than a mile from Lake Highlands High School on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of Skillman Street around 5:40 p.m. A teenager had been shot by an unknown suspect, police said. The victim died at a local hospital from their injuries.

Officials have not released the name or age of the victim.

Lake Highlands High School officials told parents in a letter obtained by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that they were told about the shooting but had limited details. They did not say if there was a connection between any students and the shooting, according to WFAA, but said the campus would use metal detectors on Wednesday.

Lake Highlands High School is part of the Richardson Independent School District.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov, or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into the tips phone line that leads to an arrest and indictment.