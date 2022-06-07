Police say a teenager was fatally shot Monday night in Springfield.

Sebastian Wormington, 17, died at the hospital after being shot just after 11:30 p.m. at 2660 N. Grant Ave., according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department.

Police say a second juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted during the encounter.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not announced any arrests or suspect information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Teenager fatally shot in Springfield on Monday night, police say