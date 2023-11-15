Teenager found dead by Birmingham canal during murder inquiry named

A teenager whose body was found by detectives investigating the murder of another boy has been named as 17-year-old Jaydon Beckford.

His body was discovered on land next to a canal in Birmingham on Friday.

It came after an inquiry was launched following the death of 16-year-old Diego Henry.

He was found with serious gunshot wounds at an address in Lighthorne Avenue, Ladywood. He died a couple of days later.

West Midlands Police said it was continuing to piece together what happened and his death was being linked to that of Diego Henry.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of Diego Henry's murder has been released on police bail.

Officers said they were not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation at this time.

Police combed the scene last week following the fatal shooting of Diego Henry on 5 November

Jaydon's family described him as having a sharp wit that could make anyone burst into laughter.

"Jaydon was so transparent, you always knew where you stood with him," they said.

"He was not afraid to speak his mind and be true to himself and tell those he loved that he loved them every day.

"Whether it was cracking jokes or sharing his thoughts, Jaydon was always a joy to be around and spend time with which is reflected in his family and friends who adored him."

'Complex investigation'

An initial forensic post-mortem examination has taken place but further tests are being carried out to establish how Jaydon died, police said.

A gun found at the same time and in the same area as Jaydon is being forensically examined.

Det Insp Gavin Green said: "This is a complex investigation and a tragic set of circumstances. My sympathies truly remain with the families of both boys.

"The investigation is ongoing and we ask that anyone who has information, and hasn't spoken to us, should contact us."

