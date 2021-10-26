Teenager found guilty in Loudoun County bathroom assault

The teenager accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in a Loudoun County, Virginia, high school was found guilty on all charges.

The victim was assaulted in a women’s restroom at Stone Bridge High School by a male allegedly wearing a skirt. A judge found the evidence enough to convict but will hold on sentencing until the convicted teenager is tried for another alleged assault at a different high school.

“We are relieved that justice was served today for the Smith’s daughter,” Bill Stanley of the Stanley Law Group, who represented the victim, said in a statement. “This horrible incident has deeply affected the Smith family, and they are grateful for today’s outcome.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy.

Scott Smith, the victim’s father, was arrested at a school board meeting in June in which he got into an altercation with a woman who said that she didn’t believe his daughter was raped. The superintendent defended the school’s transgender bathroom policy at the meeting.

The assault against Smith’s daughter was reported on May 28, and the school told Smith they would handle it internally. He got police involved, but on Oct. 6 the same boy who was convicted of the May assault was charged with another assault at a different high school. The Smiths are suing the school district.

“The Smith family stands stronger than ever in moving forward to ensure that those responsible in the Loudoun County School system are held accountable, so that this may never happen again to anyone else’s child,” Stanley said.

The case has become a focus for a national debate over the rights of parents to exercise control over their children's education and school experience, from transgender bathroom policy, to masks, to critical race theory.

