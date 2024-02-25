Teenager in George County accused of shooting at home, carjacking, high-speed chase

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A teenager in George County is accused of shooting at a home, carjacking and leading deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday. A post from the George County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded after someone shot at an occupied mobile home on Highway 26 in the Central Community.

A short time later they say deputies got a report of a teenager who showed up at a home stole a phone and left. Police then pulled over a vehicle with the teenager inside, being driven by someone whom police say the teen had carjacked. The victim escaped but the teenager led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover crash.

Authorities identified the teenager as a 16-year-old from Lucedale. He’s being charged as adult. He is being held on charges of shooting at an occupied building, vehicle theft, armed carjacking, possession of a stolen firearm, and fleeing from law enforcement. The charges total a bond of $252,000. The post says no one in all these incidents was injured.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.