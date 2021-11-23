Teenager gunned down in front of East St. Louis home, police say

An 18-year old East St. Louis man died early Tuesday after he was shot in the 1400 block of Trendley Avenue.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Keontae M. McGee, Piggot Avenue in East St. Louis. McGee was pronounced on scene at 1:35 a.m., Dye said.

East St. Louis Police were dispatched to the scene at 12:34 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots and a victim who didn’t appear to be breathing. Officers found McGee laying on the ground in front of the Trendley Avenue home, police said.

Neither a motive or suspect have been identified. The investigation is on going, East St. Louis Police said.