Teenager hospitalized in critical condition after Pasadena shooting

A map of the San Gabriel Valley showing where a teenager was shot in Pasadena

A teenager was hospitalized after he was shot in Pasadena on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were working at 3:03 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Los Robles Avenue when a driver flagged them down and said the teen, who was a passenger in the car, had been shot, said Lt. Bill Grisafe, a Pasadena Police Department spokesman.

Paramedics started first aid and contacted police, Grisafe said.

At 3:06 p.m., police got a report of shots fired near North Los Robles and Eldora Road, the lieutenant said. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the area and are working to determine whether that is where the teen was shot.

The teenager, identified only as male, was hospitalized in critical condition, Grisafe said. The driver wasn't injured.

Further information about the shooting wasn't available Tuesday evening.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.