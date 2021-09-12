Teenager hospitalized after late-night shooting in Nampa; suspects still at large

Police in Nampa are investigating a shooting and hit and run that happened late Friday, a news release stated.

About 11:40 p.m., police dispatch received reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Shoshone Avenue, west of downtown Nampa, according to police.

“A group of juveniles were having a party at this vacant residential property,” the release said. “While the juveniles were illegally at the property, an altercation broke out and at least one vehicle, possibly two, drove by, shooting at the party-goers.”

A 17-year-old male outside the property was hit by a bullet and hospitalized with “serious but not life threatening injuries,” the release said. One vehicle struck a bicycle as it left the scene, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and suspects in the case are currently unknown. Police are looking for a small gray compact car, potentially a Ford Fusion, with “substantial damage to the hood” from hitting the cyclist. Police are also looking for a gray pickup truck being driven by a juvenile.

Police ask that residents with information about the incident call 208-465-2257, option 2.