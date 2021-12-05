Teenager hurt in a mid-day shooting in Lexington. Police investigating

Jeremy Chisenhall
·1 min read

Lexington police were investigating Sunday afternoon after finding a teenager who had been shot.

The shooting was reported to police just after 1 p.m., according to Lt. Dan Burnett. Callers said they heard the shots in the area of N. Martin Luther King Boulevard and East Sixth Street. Police found a teenager with a gunshot wound to his lower body when they got to the area, Burnett said.

The victim was found in the 100 block of Alabama Avenue, but it appeared as though the shooting took place elsewhere, Burnett said.

“We’re currently investigating and believe that we at least have determined where part of the incident took place, in the 600 block of N. Martin Luther King,” Burnett said.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital. His injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Burnett said.

Police hadn’t made any arrests and didn’t release any suspect information Sunday afternoon. Burnett said the investigation was still ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

