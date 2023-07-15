Teenager identified as driver who hit 9-year-old boy in Taylor Township

New Castle police have identified the driver they said hit a 9-year-old with their car in Taylor Township Friday night.

According to New Castle police, the hit-and-run happened on 13th Street in Taylor Township at around 7:14 p.m.

A 17-year-old was identified as the driver.

Police said the teen was believed to be speeding and didn’t stop after hitting the child.

Charges are being filed against the teenager.

The child’s injuries are minor, police said.

Police are still looking for a black Chevrolet sedan. It may frequent the area where the hit-and-run happened.

The New Castle Police Department thanks the public for their assistance in identifying the driver.

