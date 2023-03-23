Teenager identified posthumously as suspect in 2022 Pueblo County homicide case

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the April 2022 shooting death of Fred Giron, whose body was found on Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive.

The suspect, whom the sheriff's office declined to identify in its statement announcing the development because he was a juvenile, was found dead in a shooting less than a week after Giron's body was found. That shooting was later ruled a double homicide.

However, Pueblo Police Department spokesperson Frank Ortega said police do not believe that shooting and the one that killed Giron were connected.

According to the Chieftain's past reporting, 26-year-old William Butzin and a 17-year-old boy were found dead in a truck on May 2, both with multiple gunshot wounds. On the morning of the shooting, multiple callers had notified police that they heard a loud argument followed by gunshots, Pueblo police said in a statement.

More Pueblo crime news:Pueblo police seek help locating murder suspect, person of interest

Sheriff's office detectives connected the juvenile to Giron's death after an "extensive investigation," according to the sheriff's office. PCSO Public Information Officer Gayle Perez told the Chieftain there were "several pieces of evidence" showing the juvenile was responsible. Perez did not provide specifics as to the evidence they say proves he killed Giron.

As a result of the juvenile suspect being deceased, the case has been closed, the sheriff's office said in its statement.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter@jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Teenager identified posthumously as suspect in Pueblo County homicide