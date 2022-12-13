Teenager indicted in Clark County for attempted murder

Dec. 13—A 17-year-old will be prosecuted as an adult in Clark County for charges of attempted murder and other counts.

Alex Mowery was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court last week on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm at or near a prohibited premises and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The charges are related to an Aug. 31 incident where a man driving in the area of Linden Avenue and Pleasant Street had his car hit with gunfire, according to the Clark County Prosecutor's Office.

The man told Springfield police that a car with a male driver and two other passengers was driving near him in the area of Linden Avenue and East Gallagher Street. The driver, later reportedly identified as Mowery, and one of his passengers began yelling at the man. The man did not respond to them and instead continued driving down the street, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.

The man pulled into the area of Linden Avenue and East Pleasant Street, parking along the north side of the roadway. Mowery's vehicle later drove up to the man, and Mowery began yelling again.

The man drove into the yard of a house in the 400 block of Linden Avenue to avoid Mowery.

The man told police he saw Mowery point a handgun out of his car's window and fire approximately three shots at him before driving away towards Scott Street. The man's vehicle was damaged on the passenger rear door and passenger rear wheel well, according to the incident report.

Police collected a shell casing and a bullet from the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

Mowery's case was transferred from juvenile court to the Clark County Common Pleas Court last week.