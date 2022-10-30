Teenager injured following shooting at Walgreens, police say
A teenager is injured after a shooting at Walgreens, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said it happened around 10:21 p.m. at 3177 Perkins Road.
At 10:21 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 3177 Perkins Road. A 13 year old male victim was located and transported to LeBonheur non-critical. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/WooDv7H756
A 13-year-old boy victim was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
