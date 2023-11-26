Teenager injured in rollover on icy roads south of Maynard, Minnesota

Nov. 26—STONEHAM TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old female from Big Lake was injured Sunday when the vehicle she was driving lost control on an icy bridge deck and rolled on Minnesota Highway 23 south of

Maynard

in Stoneham Township, according to an accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:48 a.m. when the northbound 1997 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck lost control in the snowy and icy conditions.

The driver's name has not been released, nor have the extent of her injuries.

The report

also did not include the section that includes information about seat belt use or whether alcohol was involved. The name is expected to be released by 9 a.m. Monday.

Assisting at the scene were the

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office,

Maynard Fire and Rescue, Clara City and Granite Falls Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter.