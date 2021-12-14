Authorities in Terrebonne Parish are investigating a shooting early this morning that left a teenager injured.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Thomas Drive in the Village East neighborhood.

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to his lower body, authorities said. His injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim was walking on Thomas Drive when the suspects pulled up in a dark-colored vehicle and fired several shots, authorities said. Though a nearby home was struck by gunfire multiple times, no other injuries were reported.

Authorities did not release a motive in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 876-2500 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Teenager injured in Village East shooting