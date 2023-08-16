Teenager jailed for life for murdering boy on railway platform

Haig was told it will be at least 16 years before he can be considered for release on licence - UNPIXS

A teenage killer who knifed a 14-year-old schoolboy and left him to bleed to death on a railway platform has been jailed for life.

Daniel Haig was aged just 16 when he murdered a defenceless Justin McLaughlin, who pleaded for his mother following the attack at Glasgow’s High Street station on October 16, 2021.

Now 18, Haig was told it will be at least 16 years before he can be considered for release on licence, by which time he will be 34.

Haig had chased his young victim, who tripped and fell, after a chance meeting at the station. They were affiliated with rival gangs in the east end of the city.

Lord Clark, the judge, said the murder had a “devastating effect” on the victim’s family and that it was “deeply disturbing” to see gang violence in Glasgow still occurring.

Haig had earlier denied murder but admitted stabbing the schoolboy. He claimed he only wanted to “injure” him following a fight at the station.

But jurors at his earlier trial at the High Court in Glasgow rejected that and convicted him of murder.

Justin McLaughlin pleaded for his mother following the attack - UNPIXS

They heard that the dying schoolboy, who had celebrated his birthday two days earlier, pleaded for his mother as friends tried to come to his aid. He was taken to hospital after the attack but did not survive.

Prosecutor Moira Orr, head of homicide and major crime at the Crown Office, said the case was “tragic evidence of the destruction wreaked when young people carry bladed weapons”.

She added: “Daniel Haig armed himself with a knife. Just 16 himself at the time, he was carrying it in his rucksack as he walked in Glasgow city centre.

“And because he had that knife, Justin McLaughlin lost his life two days after his 14th birthday. His family, his friends and a wider community have been left utterly bereft.

“We must hope this sends a message to children and teenagers who may be tempted to carry knives. They risk causing calamitous and irreparable harm to others and to themselves.”

Lord Clark told Haig: “Justin McLaughlin was only 14, a child, and he was getting back on his feet when you stabbed him. He was in a defenceless position.”

A 14-year-old friend of the victim had told the court: “Justin was trying to stand up. He kept saying ‘I need my mum... I need to go home’. His lips had turned blue and white. The other boys were crying.”

CCTV footage showed Haig with a knife at the station - UNPIXS

After the verdict, the victim’s family paid tribute to their “blue-eyed boy” with a “smile that lit up the room”.

They said: “Justin had his full life ahead of him. Our life will never be the same. He was the character of the family - his younger brothers miss him so much.

“He was their best friend as well as a brother. It is a family devastated by knife crime.”

Defence counsel John Scullion KC said that Haig maintained it was not his intention to kill his victim

“He now bitterly regrets his actions and the tragic consequences for the deceased and his family,” he said.

Mr Scullion said Haig had suffered “adverse childhood experiences during formative years”.

