Teenager jailed for stabbing during fight in Douglas street

A teenager who stabbed a 17-year-old in the abdomen with a large kitchen knife during a row in the street has been jailed for five years and nine months.

Callum Kelly, 19, attacked the victim in Groves Road in Douglas in July last year after a spat on social media.

Douglas Courthouse heard Kelly had £17,000 of cannabis and £7,000 in cash in a rucksack when arrested by police.

Deemster Graeme Cook said the incident had been "juvenile and immature" and he had caused a "grave injury".

The court heard Kelly, of Spring Valley Road in Douglas, had been involved in a feud between his peers, which had begun over social media.

That led to the victim and another teenager going to Kelly's address during the early hours of 13 July 2022 armed with a hammer and knuckledusters, resulting in a fight in the street.

The court was told the victim had tripped and fallen over and was lying on the ground when he was stabbed.

Kelly was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial in September.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and money laundering.

Deemster Cook said Kelly, who was 17 at the time of the incident, should have called the police instead of arming himself and confronting the pair.

As the victim, who needed to have surgery for his injuries, was on the floor at the time he was stabbed he had been in "no position to defend himself", he added.

