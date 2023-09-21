Teenager killed, 2 other teens hurt in Sacramento County rollover crash
A teenager has died, and two other teens around his age were seriously hurt Wednesday evening in an Antelope-area crash, Sacramento County officials said.
A teenager has died, and two other teens around his age were seriously hurt Wednesday evening in an Antelope-area crash, Sacramento County officials said.
Phil Sellers is still Rutgers’ leading scorer and leading rebounder after a dominant run in the 1970s.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins over the weekend.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
Rob Mercer raised more than $30,000 after telling the poker community he had stage 4 terminal colon cancer. On Wednesday, he said the diagnosis was a lie.
Your vaccine appointment's cancellation may have more to do with insurance issues than supply and demand.
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
The "Teen Mom" star said ketamine therapy helped him navigate his emotions.
Smith thinks college sports' scholarship rules are due for a change.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.
The Federal Reserve's Summary of Economic Projections showed the central bank expects to hike interest rates one more time in 2023.
The majority of EA's Criterion Games studio will now focus on Battlefield. A "core group" will continue to work on Need for Speed.
Emre Vatansever replaced James Wade earlier this season after Wade accepted an assistant job with the Toronto Raptors.
We wore the new Echo Frames to try the updated audio and faster Alexa responses.
The popular Password manager tool, 1Password, is rolling out support for passkeys. It will be available on desktop browsers, as well as on iOS 17 devices.
Our first look at the all-new Echo Show 8.
The Cybertruck's long-awaited delivery date is approaching, but we're not done hearing about all the wild things Tesla could attempt with its most ambitious EV yet.
Body mass index, or BMI, is out, according to the American Medical Association. Here's what you need to know about the new way to