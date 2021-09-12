Teenager killed, another injured in shooting at Pennsylvania haunted hayride

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another injured Saturday night in a shooting at a haunted hayride outside of Pittsburgh, according to police.

An argument seemingly broke out among a group of teenagers around 8:15 p.m. at the opening night of Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles, Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa said at a press conference.

The shooter is believed to be another teenager.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been identified or arrested, Costa said.

One boy was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second is in critical condition.

“When a 15-year-old gets shot at a hayride, I think it’s a terrible shame,” Costa said at the press conference. “You come to an area where you’re going have fun. Anybody could have been hurt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.