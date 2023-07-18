Teenager was killed and another teen is charged with murder, Richland County deputies say

A teenager was charged with murder weeks after another teen was killed in a shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Jaden Schmidt, 19, was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime following the June 29 deadly shooting, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At about 3:20 p.m. on June 29, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive, according to the release. That’s in northeast Columbia, south of Clemson Road and east of Farrow Road.

At the scene, deputies found a 19-year-man who had been shot in the upper body and was lying on the ground of a parking lot, the sheriff’s department said.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

Information about how deputies connected Schmidt to the shooting was not available, but he was arrested without incident on July 13 by members of the Fugitive Task Force, the sheriff’s department said.

No bond has been set for Schmidt, who is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

Deputies said they are continuing to investigate a motive for the shooting.

Despite the arrest, the sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.