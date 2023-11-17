Teenager who killed army veteran, 82, with single punch given two years youth detention

The punch caused Dennis Clarke to fall to the floor, fracturing his skull and causing a bleed on the brain (Ricky Davey)

A teenager who killed an Army veteran with a single punch after he told his friends off for messing about on an escalator has been sentenced.

Omar Moumeche, 16 at the time of the killing, had been found guilty of manslaughter after striking Dennis Clarke at Derby bus station on 6 May 2021. The punch caused the 82-year-old to fall to the floor, fracturing his skull and causing a bleed on the brain.

The former soldier, who served in Singapore as a teenager, was taken to hospital where he died nine days later.

Mr Clarke confronts the group of boys playing on the escalator (Derbyshire Police)

The keen dancer and avid angler had gone shopping on his own to get a pair of blue suede shoes fitted, his family said.

CCTV shows the moment he confronts the group of three boys as one of them walks down the up escalator at The Eagle Market.

Omar Moumeche was 16 at the time of the attack (Derbyshire Police)

A security guard breaks up the initial confrontation and escorts Mr Clarke, holding his shopping, out of the entrance.

The lone pensioner tried to walk away from the altercation to catch a bus. But CCTV shows three youths following him shouting abuse with at least two of them filming the altercation on their mobile phones.

Surrounded by the group at Derby bus station ticket office, Mr Clarke is pushed then appears to move towards Moumeche who strikes him once in the face.

Mr Clarke is followed by the boys to Derby bus station (Derbyshire Police)

A brave passerby attempts to pin Moumeche to the wall but he breaks free and flees the scene.

Judge Shaun Smith KC handed Moumeche two years in youth detention on Friday.

DI Mark Shaw, who led the investigation into Mr Clarke’s death, said: “Our investigation was assisted by the capture of CCTV footage and many witness accounts, all of which were presented during the trial.

“The defendant claimed he acted in self-defence, and the jury on the balance and high threshold required refused to accept his version of events.”

DI Shaw added: “The tragic events of that day have had a devastating effect on both the families of Mr Clarke and of the defendant himself. Mr Moumeches’ actions in that moment will have lasting affects both short term whilst he is serving his custodial sentence, and post sentence as he tries to move forward.

“I hope that this case will demonstrate how important it is to stop and take a moment before resolving any matters and avoid resorting to the level of violence and the consequences seen here.

“I would like to express my thanks to the family of Mr Clarke for the dignity shown throughout the entire criminal process and hope they can look to move forward and now focus on their fond memories of Dennis.”

No further action is being taken against two other teenage boys who were arrested.