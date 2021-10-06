Teenager killed herself after spending hours online at school reading about suicide

Frances-Rose Thomas, 15, killed herself in the same manner as a character in a story she read on the literary app Wattpad - Family handout

Schools need stronger online safeguards to prevent student deaths, a coroner has warned after the suicide of a teenager.

Frances-Rose Thomas, known as Frankie, killed herself in the same manner as a character in a story she read just hours beforehand on the literary app Wattpad while using a school laptop.

The 15-year-old, who had high-functioning autism and whose internet use was closely monitored at home by her parents, was able to spend hours browsing suicide and self-harm material unsupervised because filters “fundamentally failed” at the Stepping Stones School in Hindhead, Surrey.

Following an inquest at Woking Coroner’s Court, Karen Henderson, the coroner, warned that schools needed much stronger rules from the Department for Education (DfE) on setting up effective online safeguards.

She said the process of schools choosing filtering software was currently “like the Wild West in terms of the bidding for work, the filters and policies”.

The coroner, who ruled on Wednesday that the teenager died by suicide, added: “I don’t think that it is acceptable for the DfE just to leave it to schools to implement what they think the guidance should be. There should be minimum standards.”

Ms Henderson said she would now send a prevention of future death report to the Government asking it to take action to ensure pupils were shielded from harmful online material while at school.

Parents call for Ofsted intervention after ‘serious failure’

In an interview with The Telegraph, Frankie’s parents, Judy and Andy Thomas, called for Ofsted inspections to rate schools’ online safety systems in their reports.

The call comes after Ms Henderson found the school’s “serious failure” to ensure its filters were working and Wattpad’s failure to prevent young readers viewing harmful stories contributed to the teenager’s death.

Earlier in the inquest, the court was told that the filtering software employed by the school, which caters for children with special educational needs, had not been “configured properly” when installed, leaving its iPads “completely unfiltered”.

Story continues

The inquest heard the software also failed to send notifications to staff when children searched for damaging material.

The coroner praised Frankie’s 'devoted' parents, Andy and Judy Thomas, for the 'extraordinary' lengths they had gone to in caring for their daughter, who had a number of developmental issues

David Cross, an IT expert who provides software to schools in Surrey, told the coroner that schools were currently getting “very loose guidelines’’ from the DfE about how to set up and ensure filtering systems work properly.

The court heard that on the day Frankie died in September 2018, she spent two hours unsupervised on a school iPad and looked up a number of stories on Wattpad about her favourite band, Green Day.

When she got home later that day the teenager took her life in her bedroom, in Witley, Surrey, in the same manner as described in the last story she read.

Coroner criticises Wattpad

Ms Henderson criticised Wattpad, a Canada-based tech company, noting it only had 600 moderators checking for inappropriate content in over one billion stories.

She said: “I am satisfied there was a lack of robustness in [Wattpad’s] policies to remove age-inappropriate content that allowed Frankie to read stories on their platform about members of her favourite band undertaking acts of suicide, which she went on to complete herself.”

Wattpad declined to take part in the inquest, citing “cost consequences” if it had to instruct UK lawyers.

After the verdict, the coroner praised Frankie’s “devoted” parents for the “extraordinary” lengths they had gone to in caring for their daughter, who had a number of developmental issues.

Following the inquest, Mrs Thomas, 63, called for schools to have their filtering systems rated by Ofsted so parents could see if their children would be safe while online.

She added: “A school may have a lovely Ofsted report but if a parent knew they were not hot on checking (internet filters) you wouldn’t dream of sending your child there.”

Following the verdict, Merry Varney, a partner at Leigh Day solicitors who represented the Thomases, said: “Frankie should never have been left unsupervised and able to access graphic material at school and the evidence heard at the inquest showed a real need for the Department for Education to examine whether its guidance on online safety is sufficiently robust and specific.”

A government spokesperson said: “This tragic case highlights the vital importance of protecting children, but particularly the most vulnerable, from harmful content online – both at home and at school.

“Schools have a legal duty to keep their pupils safe and our statutory safeguarding guidance sets out in detail how we expect them to protect pupils from potentially harmful online material, such as content on suicide or self-harm.

“All children and young people are also taught about online safety as part of the new mandatory Relationships, Sex and Health Education curriculum, as well as through Citizenship and Computing, and this Government’s Online Safety Bill will deliver ground-breaking new laws which make sure tech companies prevent children from accessing self-harm and suicide content which risks causing them harm.”