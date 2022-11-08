Teenager killed in hit-and-run at a party

Nov. 8—BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A teenager was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a large party, according to the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Slabaugh, 17, was walking on a dirt trail in the woods off Plank Road, when he was killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to police.

The accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. when some of the partygoers decided to drive their vehicles through the woods, police said.

Slabaugh was walking on a trail when he was hit by one of the partygoer's vehicles. The suspect then fled the scene.

When the sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, the teenager was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call the sheriff's office at 330-675-2504.