Teenager killed in late-night row ‘went to love rival’s home’

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of the teenager in Bodmin - Adrian Jasper/CornwallLive

A teenager killed in a late-night row had gone to the home of a love rival, neighbours have claimed.

The 18-year-old and another man, also 18, are understood to have visited the home of a 17-year-old in Bodmin, Cornwall, just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Police say the man sustained a “serious injury” at the home and later died. A 17-year-old from the town has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neighbours claimed the 17-year-old drove the victim to Bodmin Hospital following the altercation, only to find it closed. He died in the car park.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I heard it was to do with an ex-girlfriend who was now with the other man.”

They added: “I didn’t see anything but apparently the person who did it was the one who drove him to the hospital but it wasn’t open and he died in the car park.

“The hospital should have been open – I wish they would have at least a doctor there 24/7.”

The 18-year-old died in the car park of Bodmin Hospital - Benjamin Gilbert/Stella Pictures Ltd

On Monday, there was a heavy police presence on the housing estate, with a white and blue forensics tent outside a home. Police officers in white boiler suits were seen conducting a fingertip search along a nearby footpath.

A second forensics tent was erected in the car park of Bodmin Hospital, which only operates a minor injuries unit and closes at 10pm each night.

Police have not yet named the victim but have since arrested another 18-year-old local man on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Det Insp Ilona Rosson, from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “We were called following an altercation at a property on Wallace Street, Bodmin, just after midnight on Sunday, July 23.

“It is currently believed that following this altercation, a number of people fled the scene, one of which had sustained a serious injury.

“We believe that the injured person was taken to Bodmin Hospital by a member of the public.

“Despite the best efforts of those at the scene, an 18-year-old local man died of his injuries in the car park of Bodmin Hospital.

“Formal identification has yet to have taken place, but his next of kin have been informed.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly “anyone who was in the area of Wallace Street, Berrycombe Road, and the A389 between Cardell Road and Bodmin Hospital between 10pm Saturday, July 22 and 1.30am on Sunday, July 23”.

Officers have also appealed for anyone with CCTV, doorbell camera and dashcam footage to come forward.

