Teenager killed in shooting at Merced Halloween party identified by coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager shot and killed while attending a Halloween party in Merced as 17-year-old Renzo Arellano of Winton, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

Authorities said Merced Police officers responded at about 11:14 p.m. Friday to several reports of a shooting in the area of Merced Avenue and Shirley Street. Police said the shooting occurred at a Halloween party in the 1600 block of Shirley Street.

Arellano and a 16-year-old were struck by gunfire that erupted after an altercation between at least two people at the party, according to police. Arellano was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the 16-year-old victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or ariase@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the police department by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported to police through the Merced Police Department website. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.