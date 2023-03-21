Teenager killed in south Kansas City shooting on Tuesday afternoon, according to police

A teenager was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon in south Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. to the 9800 block of Newton Avenue on a reported shooting, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a KCPD spokesman.

After arriving, the officers located a male juvenile in his late teens who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Carlisle said. The teenager was taken by ambulance to the hospital and died there.

Homicide detectives and crime-scene personnel were called out to investigate the shooting scene on Tuesday afternoon. No suspects were in custody as of Tuesday evening, Carlisle said, and detectives were looking for witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

Further details were not immediately available from police.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 35th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the city saw its second-deadliest year on record with 171 homicides.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.