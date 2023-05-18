Teenager killed in St. Maries house fire

May 17—A teenage girl died in a house fire that drew a crowd of concerned residents who had to be restrained by first responders Sunday night in St. Maries, Idaho.

According to the Benewah County Sheriff's Office, the fire destroyed the home, spread to a neighboring house and damaged at least two nearby vehicles.

First responders discovered a fully engulfed residence along with two cars at South Fifth Street and West Jefferson Avenue after receiving a report of a fire at about 11:20 p.m. First responders were notified of a person still trapped inside of the home, a sheriff's office release said.

Additional law enforcement and backup fire crews were called to the scene as the growing number of people outside of the burning home started to interfere with first responders, the sheriff's office said. Tribal police were also called in to assist with crowd control, the sheriff's office said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of obstruction after he tried to take firefighting equipment from a fire truck and pushed a police officer and firefighter, the sheriff's office said.

Electricity in the neighborhood was cut as the fire reached power lines at about 12:40 a.m.

Fire crews knocked down the fire in the early morning hours on Monday and recovered the body of a 14-year-old girl. Officials in Benewah County said they are not releasing the girl's name out of respect for the family.

The fire was caused by a damaged electrical cord to a chest freezer, according to a statement from Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office investigators.

Donations can be sent to P1FCU in the name of Renee Brusseau, the mother of the teenager who was killed. Funds can also be sent to Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, or to an account for Renee Brusseau on mealtrain.com.

The family living next door on South Fifth Street also lost their home as a result of the fire. A separate fundraiser for Raelene Ravey and Darrik Short can also be found on mealtrain.com.