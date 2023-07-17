Teenager killed, three other children injured in shooting, Columbia police say

A teenager was killed and three children were injured early Monday morning in a shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Wentworth Drive and Lorick Avenue, police said. That’s close to the intersection of North Main Street and Monticello Road, near the campus of Columbia College.

The body of a 17-year-old male was found when officers responded to the scene, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the 17-year-old who police said died at the scene.

An 11-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old male were hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to police. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who said officers have been interviewing witnesses and collecting ballistic evidence from the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.