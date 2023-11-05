Teenager killed, two others injured in shooting near Speedway

A juvenile was killed and two men were injured in a shooting on the west side early Sunday.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. after an altercation on the 100 block of Edwin Court, near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found a teen-age boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound and two 26-year-old men suffering less serious injuries. All three were taken to hospitals: the boy later died.

Identities of the victims were not immediately available.

Witnesses told police that a verbal dispute between two groups of people preceded the shooting.

