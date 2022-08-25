Teenager killed in Winton shooting identified by Merced County coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Corner’s Office has identified a man found dead at a Winton park on Tuesday as 18-year-old Christopher Ortega of Winton, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. Deputies responded to the park in the area of North Winton Way and Olive Avenue at about 7:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they located Ortega’s body and a man with major injuries. That person was flown to an area hospital for treatment. According to authorities, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau at 209-385-7472.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.