Teenager killed, woman shot multiple times and her husband is arrested, SC cops say

A Midlands man was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, after his wife and a teenager were shot, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

In addition to one count of murder, Andre Greene, 46, was also charged with attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 6 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a Kemmerlin Road home, according to the release. Arrest warrants show Greene lives on Kemmerlin Road, which is near the intersection with U.S. 601/U.S. 301/Old Edisto Drive, and about 2 miles from downtown Orangeburg.

Deputies said they found the body of a 14-year-old boy, in addition to Greene’s 40-year-old wife, who survived multiple gunshot wounds, according to an arrest warrant.

Multiple media outlets reported the teen was Greene’s son.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the teenager.

Messages left with the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office were not immediately returned.

An incident report said deputies were met by a man screaming “Help my wife,” the Times and Democrat reported. The woman then replied, “He shot me!” and pointed at the man, according to Times and Democrat, which quoted the incident report.

Information on the woman’s condition was not available.

There was no word on what led to the gunfire.

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release. “We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this. Nothing.”

Greene is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

If convicted on the murder charge, Greene faces a minimum of 30 years in prison, according to the sheriff’s office.

In December 2018, Greene was arrested on a second-degree domestic violence charge, but the case was not prosecuted, Orangeburg County court records show.