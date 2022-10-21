Teenager listed as missing from Staunton area
STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m., a press release said.
Tristan Mac Cornelius, 16, of Staunton, is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
The teenager was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants, and a dark-colored beanie, the release said.
If anyone has information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
