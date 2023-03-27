Teenager, man suffer life-threatening injuries in separate shootings in Freeport

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries after two separate shootings over the weekend in Freeport, police said.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Van Buren Avenue and Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy in the area of Spring Street and Galena Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Stephenson Circle.

Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old multiple gunshot wounds. The victim's injuries are considered life-threatening, according to police.

In a news release Monday, the Freeport Police Department said both shootings appear to be targeted and were not random acts of violence.

It is unknown if the shootings are related, according to police.

Both shootings are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Freeport Police Department or leave an anonymous tip through the department's new app on your smartphone.

