Teenager from Mariupol called up in Russia asks Zelenskyy to bring him home

17-year-old Bohdan Yermokhin, who was illegally deported from Mariupol and was served with a military summons in Russia, has asked the President of Ukraine to bring him home.

Source: Yermokhin's appeal, published by his lawyer Kateryna Bobrovska on Facebook

Quote from Yermokhin: "I, Bohdan Yermokhin, am on the territory of Russia, and I am asking you, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, to help me get back home."

Details: In turn, the lawyer also asked the president for his "personal control over the child's homecoming to Ukraine."

Background: On 7 November, it was reported that 17-year-old Bohdan Yermokhin, who was illegally deported from Mariupol, has been served with a military summons in Russia. Bohdan's parents died when he was eight, and his sister has acted as his guardian ever since then.

Initially, Russian servicemen took Bohdan to occupied Donetsk. In May 2022, he ended up in a children's sanatorium in Moscow Oblast.

In July 2022, he was placed under the care of Iryna Rudnitskaya, a Russian citizen and veteran of one of the Chechen wars. After that, he contacted the lawyer and asked her to help him.

Bohdan will turn 18 on 19 November. He has already received a summons to report to the Moscow Oblast enlistment office on 19 December 2023.

