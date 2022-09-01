Teenager with medical conditions reported missing in Richland County

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager with medical issues.

Austin Taggett was publicly reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in the area between Interstate 20 and U.S. 601, near Fort Jackson.

There was no word if Taggett was considered a runaway, or if he was alone when he was last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Taggett’s disappearance.

The teen has medical conditions, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on his condition, or if he is need of medication, was not available.

The sheriff’s department described Taggett as a 6-foot-1, 140-pound male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Reebok hooded sweatshirt, according to the release.

Anyone who has seen Taggett, or has information about him, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

