Teenager missing from Craigsville area
Note: This article is being provided for free as a public service by The News Leader.
CRAIGSVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at her Craigsville home and is considered a runaway, a press release said.
Audrey R. Ingram, 16, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff's office said the teen is driving a silver 2005 Subaru Forester with a Virginia tag of TVC-7610.
If anyone has information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.
