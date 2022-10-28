Note: This article is being provided for free as a public service by The News Leader.

CRAIGSVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at her Craigsville home and is considered a runaway, a press release said.

Audrey R. Ingram, 16, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff's office said the teen is driving a silver 2005 Subaru Forester with a Virginia tag of TVC-7610.

If anyone has information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Teenager missing from Craigsville area