Teenager moved to adult court for murder trial in death of St. Joseph County jail officer

A boy who was 14 at the time is accused of taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed 28-year-old Rhema Harris will now face the murder and attempted murder charges levied against him as an adult, a St. Joseph County magistrate ruled Tuesday.

Following a hearing last week, probate court Magistrate Graham Polando found probable cause to charge Braeyln Rios with murder and ruled that the severity of Braelyn's actions merited the case be moved to adult, or superior, court.

"His actions, if proven beyond a reasonable doubt, are the proper subject of judicial retribution and deterrence, penological goals off-limits to this juvenile court," wrote Polando in an order issued Tuesday afternoon.

Harris was fatally shot while at a gathering at a friend's house in the 1900 block of Milburn Avenue on June 26. According to the St. Jospeh County Police Department, Harris served in the U.S. Army before joining the police department as a jail officer in 2021.

At the Dec. 5 hearing, Mishawaka police detectives testified regarding their investigation into Harris' death, which asserts that Harris was shot by 17-year-old Braxton Bird when Braxton, Braelyn and some other friends drove to the house on Milburn because a teenage girl who Braxton was feuding with lived there.

According to police, Braxton is Braelyn's uncle, and Braxton was mad at the girl, who is unrelated to Harris, because he had robbed her step-father's house earlier this year and blamed her family for getting caught. The pair had been exchanging barbs and threats on social media prior to the shooting.

While Braxton was allegedly wielding a rifle and fired the shot which killed Harris, prosecutors say Braelyn shot numerous times with a handgun while in the backseat of the car involved in the drive-by and is charged with murder as an accomplice because he "aided, induced or caused" Harris' murder. Police also say witnesses told them Braxton asked Braelyn "Are you ready?" just before the pair opened fire, to which Braeyln allegedly responded he was.

Polando agreed that Braelyn should be charged with murder as an accomplice since Braxton and Braelyn "performed the same act" and that "the fact that Mr. Bird's bullets found a mark while [Braelyn's] did not, appears to have been merely an issue of chance not mitigated action on [Braelyn's] behalf."

Braelyn was 14 at the time of the shooting and is now 15. The Tribune is naming him now that he is being tried as an adult.

In addition to finding probable cause, prosecutors had to convince Polando that it would not be "in the best interests of the child and the safety and welfare of the community for the child to remain within the juvenile justice system," as stated by Indiana law.

While arguing on behalf of Braelyn, attorney Marielena Duerring emphasized that Braxton was the one who had the motive, planned out and initiated the drive-by shooting. The evidence in the case, Duerring said, did not indicate Braelyn intended to kill anyone and shouldn't be moved to adult court.

"All the information points to Braxton's plan, Braxton's engagement and it was Braxton who fired the fatal shot," Duerring said.

While Polando acknowledged the fact Braelyn did not plan the shooting weighed in his favor, the magistrate ultimately found that even 14-year-olds should understand the severity of using firearms and that Braelyn's intent was the same as his uncle's.

"While [Braelyn] is young, the justice of these actions was not a complicated moral question, requiring developed thought," Polando wrote. "Rather their commission violated a basic moral precept that [Braelyn], despite his relative youth, either knew or should have known long ago."

Because Harris was a jail officer, Polando ordered Braelyn be housed in the Department of Corrections' juvenile facility in Logansport while he awaits trial.

If convicted of murder in adult court, Braelyn faces a sentence of between 50 and 85 years with a firearm sentencing enhancement.

Because he was 17 at the time of Harris' murder, Braxton Bird was automatically waived to adult court, though his case has not proceeded since he was first charged in August.

