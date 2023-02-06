Teenager pleads guilty to stabbing cheerleader 114 times on first day of murder trial

Trystyn Bailey / Aiden Fucci (St Johns County Sheriff’s Office)

Florida teenager Aiden Fucci has pled guilty to first-degree murder on the opening day of his trial over the 2021 stabbing of classmate Trystyn Bailey.

Fucci was just 14 years old when police say he stabbed the 13-year-old cheerleader 114 times on Mothers’ Day in 2021 in St. John’s County, Florida.

As jury selection was about to begin on Monday in his first-degree murder trial, Fucci asked to address the court and said he was changing his plea to guilty, according to WJXT-TV.

“I just want to apologise to the Bailey family,” Fucci, now 16, said.

Fucci was arrested shortly after the discovery of the Bailey’s body in May 2021.

He allegedly posted a selfie to Snapchat from the back of a police car after his arrest, with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately”.

The teenagers were classmates at Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns.

