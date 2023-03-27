Teenager pleads no contest in Westmont Hilltop attack plot case

Mar. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — One of two teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School in late 2021 entered a no-contest plea in Cambria County court on Monday.

Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 18, entered a no-contest plea to two counts of conspiracy to commit terroristic threats and one count of firearms not to be possessed by a minor before Judge David J. Tulowitzki.

A no-contest plea means that the defendant does not have to admit to the crime with which he or she is charged, but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for prosecutors to win a conviction. A no-contest plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

Hinebaugh was arrested with Logan Jack Pringle, 18, in December 2021 after Hinebaugh, a Westmont Hilltop student, allegedly let Pringle into the high school on Dec. 7, 2021, and the two were spotted by surveillance cameras surveying locations, according to police.

Police said that they executed search warrants and discovered that Hinebaugh had access to five semi-automatic rifles. One was described as an AR-15 that was stored in his bedroom "without the knowledge of his parents," according to an affidavit.

The teens are accused of walking through the school to examine surveillance cameras and entryways after Pringle made statements years earlier about shooting up his former school.

According to District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, Hinebaugh communicated via Snapchat that he was back and communicated to another student to be careful because Pringle was going to finish what he had started.

Neugebauer said that Hinebaugh's plea can carry a "significant" sentence of probation and that the commonwealth will argue for jail time.

At the time of sentencing, the judge will be asked to place restrictions on Hinebaugh to prohibit him from owning guns and being on school grounds, Neugebauer said.

"I think that these cases demonstrate to the community how very serious law enforcement takes the safety of our schools," Neugebauer said.

"It should be a message to everyone that law enforcement takes it very seriously not only to parents, for their peace of mind, general members of the public, but also to students to understand that their actions carry consequences."

Hinebaugh's father, Philson Hinebaugh, had faced charges related to the case against the teens after investigators say he gave police the wrong gun as they were executing a search warrant. Hinebaugh entered a guilty plea to a summary charge of disorderly conduct in July.

Pringle was sentenced in October to three to six years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation, after he pleaded no contest to three second-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one third-degree felony count of criminal trespass and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Preston Hinebaugh will be sentenced at 9 a.m. May 31.