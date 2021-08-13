Teenager pleads not guilty in Nambé killing

Aug. 13—A teenage boy accused in the February killing of 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera near his home in Nambé faces up to 46.5 years in prison and $42,500 in fines if he is convicted of murder and other felony counts against him, state prosecutors said at his arraignment hearing Thursday.

Abram Martinez, 17, is accused of fatally shooting Herrera during a marijuana sale. He is one of three teens charged in the incident but the only one who faces a count of murder in Herrera's death.

Martinez, represented by attorney Ryan Villa, pleaded not guilty Thursday to all the counts against him: first-degree murder, robbery, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

The two others, Jacob Ruben Vigil and Christian Kenneth Madrid Sherwood, also 17, are accused of stealing money and drugs from Herrera after he died, according to arrest warrant affidavits. Each was charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.