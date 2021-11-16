Teenager remains in critical condition as Battle Creek police search for shooter

Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer
Police and emergency responders at the scene of the shooting on Jackson Avenue West Sunday.
An 18-year-old man remained in critical condition Tuesday as Battle Creek police searched for the person who shot him.

The teenager was shot once in the head Sunday and is being treated at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A native of Kalamazoo, the victim moved to Battle Creek about a month ago, police said.

Meanwhile, police are searching for leads in the case by reviewing video from nearby buildings and conducting interviews with people who might have information.

More: Teenager critically injured in Sunday night shooting in Battle Creek

The shooting was reported at 5:09 p.m. Sunday while the teen sat in his car outside a home in the 500 block of Jackson Street West. Police found 15 shell casings at the scene.

Police said the man and several others had returned to the house after playing basketball at Full Blast.

Officers responded and saw a white sedan leaving the scene and stopped the car a short distance away, but the driver fled. Police pursued the car at speeds over 100 mph on Dickman Road before it went out of control and rolled over near railroad tracks east of Augusta.

Four people in the car, all men ages 18 or 19 from Kalamazoo, were detained. None were hurt in the crash, but one had a minor graze wound and police found a rifle in the back of the car.

Police arrested the driver for fleeing and one of the backseat passengers on a concealed weapons charge. None have been arraigned on any charges.

Police believe the four also were targets in the shooting, said Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt of the Battle Creek Police Department.

On Monday morning, police found a black handgun near the intersection of Jackson and Angell streets and are trying to determine if the gun is connected to the shooting.

Police searched the area and found the gun after an anonymous tip was phoned to Kalamazoo County authorities.

At 6:25 p.m. Monday police were called to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Chestnut Street and said multiple shots were fired at a house and a vehicle.

Several people were inside but no injuries were reported. Officers collected 18 shell casings at that scene. Witnesses said a car sped away. No arrests have been made.

Rabbitt said police don't know if the shooting on Chestnut Street is connected to the Jackson Street shooting but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Teen in critical condition as Battle Creek police search for shooter

