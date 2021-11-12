A teenager was reported abducted in Utica. Police say she was never abducted or in any danger

A 14-year-old girl reported missing in Utica, leading to an Amber Alert being issued, but she was found safe and never actually in any danger, Utica police reported early Friday morning.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Arthur and Steuben streets after two other children related to the teenager came home and told their family they saw the 14-year-old girl being taken into a white SUV by masked men on their way home, Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley said.

Police began an investigation, and an Amber Alert reporting an abducted youth was issued. Then, just before 10 p.m., the teenager messaged relatives, who contacted police, Curley said. Police messaged her and agreed to meet her at Hannaford Plaza on Mohawk Street.

While the 14-year-old initially told police she had been abducted, police were able to determine she had never been abducted using witness interviews and surveillance footage, Curley said. She eventually refuted her story.

"However, this incident resulted in dozens of officers being tasked with investigating this incident, taking away from other necessary duties," a release from the Utica Police Department states. "Nevertheless, at the conclusion of the incident we are happy that the juvenile was located safely in good health, and that we are not releasing information regarding a legitimate community threat."

Although the girl's name was used when she was reported missing, police are no longer disclosing her identity.

Discussions are currently ongoing with Oneida County Family Court and the Oneida County Attorney as to whether charges are warranted against any of the parties involved, Curley said.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica police: Teen reported missing found safe, was never in danger