Teenager reports being abducted in Polk County

Jan. 30—GRAND FORKS — A teenager reported she was abducted Monday in Polk County, Minnesota.

According to a report from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a female who was tied up and on the side of a roadway, along 410th Avenue Southwest in Bygland Township.

Deputies found a 17-year-old who reported being abducted and brought to that location. She was checked and medically cleared by Altru ambulance staffers, according to the report.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating to determine if there is a threat to the public or if it was an isolated incident.

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone who may have observed something suspicious along Highway 220 in the area between Highway 2 and the Thompson Bridge to call 218-281-0431.