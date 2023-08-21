Teenager sentenced to 50 years prison for killing a man in DeLand

Kveon Asun Jiles, 17, went on trial in DeLand this week charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 killing of LaRoyce Covington in DeLand.

A 18-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for killing a man two years ago in DeLand.

Kveon Asun Jiles was found guilty of second-degree murder at a jury trial in June for the 2021 killing of LaRoyce Covington. Jiles, whose charging affidavit listed a Lake Helen address, faced up to life in prison.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols pronounced the sentence Monday.

Jiles was a juvenile at the time of killing, so he is entitled to a sentence review after serving 25 years. He had turned 16 just 13 days before the July 21, 2021, shooting on East Walts Avenue.

When police responded at about 11:08 p.m., they found Covington on the ground pleading for help, according to a charging affidavit.

Covington told a police officer, “Kveon shot me, dog," the affidavit stated.

The officer responded, “Who Kveon? You said Kveon?”

“Yeah,” Covington responded.

“Jiles?" the officer asked.

“Jiles,” Covington replied.

Then Covington stated: “Oh man, I ain’t going to make it, I can’t breathe.”

About a month after the shooting, a man fishing at Blue Lake near DeLand snagged a bag and inside he found the murder weapon, a disassembled AR-15 pistol.

