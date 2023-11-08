Teenager sentenced to prison for threat that closed Leavenworth public pool: Prosecutors

A teenager has been sentenced to a little more than two years in a Kansas prison for a threatening social media message that prompted a Leavenworth public pool to temporarily close over the summer.

Landen W. Burgess, 18, was ordered to serve 29 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections on his conviction of attempted aggravated criminal threat, the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Burgess’ conviction stemmed from a threat made through the social media platform Snapchat directed toward an employee of Leavenworth’s Wollman Pool, according to prosecutors. In a photograph, Burgess was pictured pointing a gun, and several other text messages were sent on July 26 and July 27 that prosecutors described as threatening.

Burgess was arrested July 27 by Leavenworth police.

In a statement Wednesday, County Attorney Todd Thompson said the case marks an example of threatening comments leading to conviction and prison time.

“We’re grateful nothing more serious occurred, and we were able to respect the victim’s wishes,” Thompson said.